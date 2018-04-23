The Rolling Stones reveal support acts for UK tour

Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, The Specials, Elbow, Richard Ashcroft and more

The Rolling Stones have announced a strong line-up of special guests for the UK leg of their No Filter which kicks off in May.

The Rolling Stones are on the cover of the new issue of Uncut and inside we relive the band’s pivotal 1968: a year of rebirth and revolution dominated by “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, Beggars Banquet and the fall of Brian Jones

Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine will play a date each at the London Stadium, Richard Ashcroft will support the Stones in Edinburgh and Manchester, with Elbow in Cardiff and The Specials – appropriately – in Coventry.

The Vaccines are special guests of the Stones in Southampton and James Bay will play Twickenham.

The full list of shows and support acts are as follows:

MAY

TUE 22 LONDON LONDON STADIUM with LIAM GALLAGHER

FRI 25 LONDON LONDON STADIUM with FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

TUE 29 SOUTHAMPTON ST. MARY’S STADIUM with THE VACCINES

JUNE

SAT 2 COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM with THE SPECIALS

TUE 5 MANCHESTER OLD TRAFFORD STADIUM with RICHARD ASHCROFT

SAT 9 EDINBURGH BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM with RICHARD ASHCROFT

FRI 15 CARDIFF PRINCIPALITY STADIUM with ELBOW

TUE 19 LONDON TWICKENHAM STADIUM with JAMES BAY

The Rolling Stones discuss their desire to keep touring in the latest issue of Uncut – on sale now – which also celebrates the 50th anniversary of their landmark album Beggars Banquet.

