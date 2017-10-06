The Rolling Stones collect rare, early radio sessions for new album, The Rolling Stones – On Air

They're culled from Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show

The Rolling Stones have announced details of a new album, The Rolling Stones – On Air.

Released via Polydor Records on December 1, the album collects rarely heard radio recordings from their formative years. The songs, including eight the band have never recorded or released commercially, were originally broadcast on UK BBC shows such as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show between 1963 and 1965.

The band have shared a track from the album, “Come On“, which was recorded for Brian Matthew’s Saturday Club in 1963.

The album will be released on CD, double CD deluxe edition, heavy-weight vinyl and special limited-edition coloured vinyl. This album follows the recent release of The Rolling Stones – On Air coffee table book, by Richard Havers and published by Virgin Books.

‘The Rolling Stones – On Air’ Track Listing

Come On – Saturday Club, 1963

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Saturday Club, 1965

Roll Over Beethoven – Saturday Club, 1963

The Spider And The Fly – Yeah Yeah, 1965

Cops And Robbers – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

It’s All Over Now – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Route 66 – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

Memphis, Tennessee – Saturday Club, 1963

Down The Road Apiece – Top Gear, 1965

The Last Time – Top Gear, 1965

Cry To Me – Saturday Club, 1965

Mercy, Mercy – Yeah Yeah, 1965

Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’) – Saturday Club, 1965

Around And Around – Top Gear, 1964

Hi Heel Sneakers – Saturday Club, 1964

Fannie Mae – Saturday Club, 1965

You Better Move On – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

Mona – Blues In Rhythm, 1964

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe)

I Wanna Be Your Man – Saturday Club, 1964

Carol – Saturday Club, 1964

I’m Moving On – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

If You Need Me – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Walking The Dog – Saturday Club, 1964

Confessin’ The Blues – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love – Top Gear, 1965

Little By Little – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Ain’t That Loving You Baby – Rhythm And Blues, 1964

Beautiful Delilah – Saturday Club, 1964

Crackin’ Up – Top Gear, 1964

I Can’t Be Satisfied – Top Gear, 1964

I Just Want to Make Love To You – Saturday Club, 1964

2120 South Michigan Avenue – Rhythm and Blues, 1964

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.