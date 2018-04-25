The Rolling Stones announce massive vinyl box set

Every album since 1971 remastered and cut at half-speed at Abbey Road

The Rolling Stones have released details of a massive 20xLP box set containing every studio album they’ve released since 1971, all remastered from the original tapes, cut at half-speed at Abbey Road and pressed on to 180g vinyl.

Packaging for each album has been carefully reproduced, including a working zip for Sticky Fingers and the 12 postcards that came with Exile On Main Street.

The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 will be released on June 15 and is available to pre-order here.

For more Rolling Stones action, check out the current issue of Uncut – on sale now – which features an in-depth exploration of the Stones’ 1968 album Beggars Banquet.

