The Rolling Stones announce huge summer stadium shows

'No Filter' European tour includes five UK dates

The Rolling Stones have announced an 11-date European stadium jaunt kicking off in May.

The ‘No Filter’ tour includes dates in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff, as well as five shows in the rest of Europe. The full tour dates are as follows:

MAY

THU 17 DUBLIN, CROKE PARK

TUE 22 LONDON, LONDON STADIUM

JUNE

TUE 5 MANCHESTER, OLD TRAFFORD FOOTBALL STADIUM

SAT 9 EDINBURGH, BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM

FRI 15 CARDIFF, PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

TUE 19 LONDON, TWICKENHAM STADIUM

FRI 22 BERLIN, OLYMPIASTADION

TUE 26 MARSEILLE, ORANGE VELODROME

SAT 30 STUTTGART, MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

JULY

WED 4 PRAGUE, LETNANY AIRPORT

SUN 8 WARSAW, PGE NARODOWY STADIUM

The band promise a set list packed full of classics as well as a couple of unexpected tracks and “randomly selected surprises”.

“This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones,” said Mick Jagger. “We are looking forward to getting back onstage and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.”

“It’s such a joy to play with this band,” added Keith Richards. “There’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

UK shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 2. Buy tickets here.

An American Express presale will run from 9am on Wednesday February 28 to all American Express Cardmembers.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. Support acts will be announced at a later date.

