The Rolling Stones announce European tour

Stones – No Filter sees the group play 13 gigs in the autumn

The Rolling Stones have announced a new European tour, set to begin in Hamburg on September 9.

Stones – No Filter sees the band play 13 gigs in Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Holland, Denmark, Austria and Sweden, with a completely new production and “state of the art stage design”.

The group’s Paris show will be the first show ever at the new U Arena venue, home to the city’s Racing 92 Rugby Club, while the band will also be the first major group to perform at Lucca City Wall in Lucca, Tuscany.

The Stones released their 23rd album, Blue & Lonesome, last December, which hit No 1 in the UK, Austria, Holland, Germany, Norway, Sweden and more.

Information about tickets can be found at rollingstones.com.

The Rolling Stones will play:

Hamburg Stadtpark (September 9)

Munich Olympic Stadium (12)

Spielberg at Red Bull Ring, Austria (16)

Zurich Letzigrund Stadium (20)

Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls (23)

Barcelona Olympic Stadium (27)

Amsterdam ArenA (30)

Copenhagen Parken Stadium (October 3)

Dusseldorf Esprit Arena (9)

Stockholm Friends Arena (12)

Arnhem GelreDome (15)

Paris U Arena (19)

Paris U Arena (22)

