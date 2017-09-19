Roger Waters confirms European tour dates

Five announced; more to come!

Roger Waters will bring his Us + Them tour to Europe next summer.

Five shows in Germany and one show Austria for summer 2018 have been announced, with more to come in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The show features classic Pink Floyd, new songs and solo work, including tracks from his new album Is This The Life We Really Want?.

Monday, May 14 – Hamburg Barclay Centre

Wednesday, May 16 Vienna Stadthalle

Saturday, June 2 – Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena

Monday, June 4 – Mannheim SAP Arena

Monday, June 11 – Cologne Lanxess Arena

Wednesday, June 13 – Munich Olympiahalle

