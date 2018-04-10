Robert Smith confirms Meltdown appearance with CURÆTION-25

Death Cab For Cutie, Low, Loop and Suzanne Vega also added

Robert Smith has finally confirmed that he will play his own Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre in June.

CURÆTION-25 is a special two-hour show from Smith and “four curious friends” that will close the festival on Sunday June 24, with support from The Twilight Sad.

Other newly confirmed Meltdown acts include Death Cab For Cutie, Low, Loop, Moon Duo, Frightened Rabbit, Suzanne Vega, Black Moth Super Rainbow, God Is An Astronaut, Maybeshewill and the UK premiere of Liminal, an immersive live sound experience performed by Sigur Ros singer Jónsi.

You can now see the full list of Meltdown concerts here, including previously announced acts Mogwai, My Bloody Valentine and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre members on Friday (13 April) and to everyone else on Monday (16 April).

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.