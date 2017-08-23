Richard Thompson to release Acoustic Rarities album

It features new recordings of some of the more obscure songs from his catalogue

Richard Thompson will release Acoustic Rarities on October 6, just ahead of his UK tour that month.

The album is released by Beeswing via Proper Distribution and features new recordings of some of the more obscure songs in the Thompson catalogue.

The tracklisting for Acoustic Rarities is:

What If (unreleased)

They Tore The Hippodrome Down (unreleased)

Seven Brothers (covered by Blair Dunlop)

Rainbow Over The Hill (covered by the Albion Band)

Never Again (released in 1975 on Richard & Linda Thompson album Hokey Pokey)

I Must Have A March (unreleased)

I’ll Take All My Sorrows To The Sea (from the orchestral song suite Interviews With Ghosts)

Poor Ditching Boy (released in 1972 on Richard Thompson album Henry The Human Fly)

Alexander Graham Bell (unreleased)

Sloth (released in 1970 on Fairport Convention album Full House)

Push And Shove (unreleased)

End Of The Rainbow (released in 1974 on Richard & Linda Thompson album I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight)

Poor Will And The Jolly Hangman (released in 1970 on Fairport Convention album Full House)

She Played Right Into My Hands (unreleased)

