Richard Hell and the Voidoids to release 40th anniversary edition of Blank Generation

Richard Hell and the Voidoids are to release a 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Blank Generation.

A limited edition double-CD and double-LP will be available on November 24, Record Store Day’s Black Friday.

The remastered album has also been restored to its original 1977 track listing and sleeve imagery. The set includes a second disc with previously unreleased, alternate studio versions, out-of-print singles and rare bootleg live tracks from the band’s first appearance in 1976 at CBGB. The booklet also contains many previously unpublished photos of the band, an essay by Hell, pages from his notebooks and private papers and a new interview with Ivan Julian by Hell.

The vinyl track listing for Blank Generation 40th Anniversary deluxe edition is:

Side One

“Love Comes In Spurts”

“Liars Beware”

“New Pleasure”

“Betrayal Takes Two”

“Down At The Rock And Roll Club”

“Who Says?”

Side Two

“Blank Generation”

“Walking On The Water”

“The Plan”

“Another World”

Side Three

“Love Comes In Spurts” – Electric Lady Studios Alternate Version

“Blank Generation” – Electric Lady Studios Alternate Version

“You Gotta Lose” – Electric Lady Studios Outtake Version

“Who Says?” – Plaza Sound Studios Alternate Version

“Love Comes In Spurts” – Live at CBGB, November 19, 1976

“Blank Generation” – Live at CBGB, November 19, 1976

Side Four

“Liars Beware” – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

“New Pleasure” – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

“Walking On The Water” – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

“Another World” – Ork Records Version

“Oh” – Original 2001 Release

1977 Sire Records Radio Commercial

