Leon Russell’s final studio album On A Distant Shore set for release

Hear lead single "Love This Way"

Leon Russell‘s final studio album will be posthumously released later this year.

Russell completed On A Distant Shore shortly before his death, last November.

Rolling Stone have shared the album’s lead single “Love This Way”, which you can hear below.

Meanwhile, Jambase reports that the album will be available September 22 via Palmetto.

The tracklisting is:

On A Distant Shore

Love This Way

Here Without You

This Masquerade

Black And Blue

Just Leaves And Grass

On The Waterfront

Easy To Love

Hummingbird

The One I Love Is Wrong

Where Do We Go From Here

A Song For You

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.