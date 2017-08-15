Leon Russell’s final studio album On A Distant Shore set for release

Hear lead single "Love This Way"
Leon Russell‘s final studio album will be posthumously released later this year.
Russell completed On A Distant Shore shortly before his death, last November.
Rolling Stone have shared the album’s lead single “Love This Way”, which you can hear below.
Meanwhile, Jambase reports that the album will be available September 22 via Palmetto.
The tracklisting is:
On A Distant Shore
Love This Way
Here Without You
This Masquerade
Black And Blue
Just Leaves And Grass
On The Waterfront
Easy To Love
Hummingbird
The One I Love Is Wrong
Where Do We Go From Here
A Song For You
The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.