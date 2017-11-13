Read Neil Young’s latest update on his archives

It's coming sooner than you think...

Neil Young has given an unexpected update about his archives.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, November 11 – the day before his 72nd birthday – Young revealed the online archive will go live on December 1.

December 1 is also the release date for his latest album, The Visitor.

Young wrote, “December 1st will be a big day for me. The Visitor will be coming to your town. I will be going to my town. You will be able to hear me and see me. My archive will open on that same day, a place you can visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow. It’s the way it’s supposed to be. In the beginning, everything is free.”

Back in August, Young explained that the archive will contain “Every single, recorded track or album I have produced”.

Using a timeline, visitors will be able to “view all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years. Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed.”

Young recently released one of these ‘unreleased albums’ – Hitchhiker. You can read the story of his other great, lost albums in the September 2017 issue of Uncut, which is available to buy by clicking here.

