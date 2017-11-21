Read Brian Johnson’s tribute to “genius” Malcolm Young

The AC/DC guitarist and co-founded died over the weekend

Brian Johnson has issued a statement following the death of AC/DC‘s guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young.

Johnson, who joined the band in 1980 and retired from performing live in 2016, has released a statement on his official website, describing himself as “saddened” by the news and saying: “He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match”.

“I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much,” Johnson added.

Read his statement in full below:

“I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone. We had such great times on the road.

I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.

I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Cara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated…. as we all are.

He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match. He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that. He was the man who created AC/DC because he said “there was no Rock,n,Roll” out there.

I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much.

I salute you, Malcolm Young.”

