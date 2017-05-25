Randy Newman announces new album, Dark Matter

It's his first album of new material for nine years

Randy Newman has announced details of his new studio album, Dark Matter.

It is his first album of new material since Harps and Angels nine years ago, and will be released by Nonesuch on August 4.

Below, you can watch the video for “Putin“, which was released digitally in 2016.

The Great Debate

Brothers

Putin

Lost Without You

Sonny Boy

It’s a Jungle out There (V2)

She Chose Me

On the Beach

Wandering Boy

The July 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our exclusive interview with Roger Waters on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Evan Dando, Jason Isbell, Steve Van Zandt and Kevin Morby and we look at shoegazing and the Scottish folk revival. We review The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, U2, Van Morrison and Dan Auerbach. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Can, Richard Dawson, Saint Etienne, Ride, The Unthanks, Songhoy Blues and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.