Ramones announce Rocket To Russia deluxe anniversary edition

Two mixes of the original, plus rarities snd unreleased studio and live recordings

Ramones‘ third studio album, Rocket To Russia, is to celebrate its 40-year anniversary with two versions.

The 3 CD/1 LP Rocket To Russia: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will contain two different mixes of the album: a remastered version of the original and a new 40th Anniversary Tracking Mix by original Rocket To Russia engineer/mixer Ed Stasium. The collection also includes a number of unreleased studio recordings, plus a previously unissued recording of the band’s 1977 concert in Glasgow.

The Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition of 15,000 copies worldwide and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the album by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by Uncut contributor, Jaan Uhelszki.

Two dozen rare and unreleased recordings are found on the second disc, including rough mixes from sessions at Mediasound and The Power Station. The third disc, meanwhile, features a complete unreleased recording of the band’s December 19, 1977 show at the Apollo Centre in Glasgow.

ROCKET TO RUSSIA: 40th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

Remastered Original Mixes

1. “Cretin Hop”

2. “Rockaway Beach”

3. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

4. “Locket Love”

5. “I Don’t Care”

6. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

7. “We’re A Happy Family”

8. “Teenage Lobotomy”

9. “Do You Wanna Dance?”

10. “I Wanna Be Well”

11. “I Can’t Give You Anything”

12. “Ramona”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Why Is It Always This Way?”

40th Anniversary Tracking Mix

15. “Cretin Hop”

16. “Rockaway Beach”

17. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

18. “Locket Love”

19. “I Don’t Care” – Version 2

20. “It’s A Long Way Back To Germany” – Version 1

21. “We’re A Happy Family”

22. “Teenage Lobotomy”

23. “Do You Wanna Dance?”

24. “I Wanna Be Well”

25. “I Can’t Give You Anything”

26. “Ramona”

27. “Surfin’ Bird”

28. “Why Is It Always This Way?”

Disc Two: Bonus Material

Mediasound/Power Station Rough Mixes

1. “Why Is It Always This Way?” – Mediasound Rough, Alternate Lyrics *

2. “Rockaway Beach” – Power Station Rough *

3. “I Wanna Be Well” – Power Station Rough *

4. “Locket Love” – Power Station Rough *

5. “I Can’t Give You Anything” – Power Station Rough *

6. “Cretin Hop” – Power Station Rough *

7. “Happy Family” – Power Station Rough *

8. “Ramona” – Mediasound Rough, Alternate Lyrics *

9. “Do You Wanna Dance?” – Mediasound Rough *

10.“Teenage Lobotomy” – Mediasound Rough *

11.“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” – Mediasound Rough *

12.“I Don’t Care” – Version 2, Mediasound Rough *

40th Anniversary Extras

13.“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” – Acoustic Version *

14.“It’s A Long Way Back To Germany” – Version 1-Dee Dee Vocal *

15. “Ramona” – Sweet Little Ramona Pop Mix *

16.“Surfin’ Bird” – Alternate Vocal *

17.“Teenage Lobotomy” – Backing Track *

18.“We’re A Happy Family” – At Home With The Family *

19. “Cretin Hop” – Backing Track *

20.“Needles And Pins” – Demo Version *

21.“Babysitter” – B-Side Version

22.“It’s A Long Way Back To Germany” – B-Side Version

23.Joey RTR Radio Spot Promo *

24. “We’re A Happy Family” – Joey & Dee Dee Dialogue *

Disc Three: Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland (December 19, 1977)

1. “Rockaway Beach” *

2. “Teenage Lobotomy” *

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop” *

4. “I Wanna Be Well” *

5. “Glad To See You Go” *

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment” *

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl” *

8. “I Don’t Care” *

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” *

10. “Carbona Not Glue” *

11. “Commando” *

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” *

13. “Surfin’ Bird” *

14. “Cretin Hop” *

15. “Listen To My Heart” *

16. “California Sun” *

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You” *

18. “Pinhead” *

19. “Do You Wanna Dance?” *

20. “Chain Saw” *

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World” *

22. “Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy” *

23. “Judy Is A Punk” *

24. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” *

25. “We’re A Happy Family” *

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.