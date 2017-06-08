Ramones announce Leave Home 40th anniversary edition

Features rarities, unreleased studio and live recordings

Ramones second album, Leave Home, is to be reissued to mark its 40th anniversary.

Rhino will release two versions of the album on July 21. The 3CD /1LP version contains two different mixes of the album, a remastered version of the original and a new 40th anniversary mix by original engineer/mixer Ed Stasium, along with a second disc of unheard recordings and a third comprising an unreleased live show recorded in 1977 at CBGBs. The newly remastered original version will also be released as a single CD. Both titles will be available via digital download and streaming as well.

A Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition of 15,000 copies worldwide and comes packaged in a 12” x 12” hardcover book.

Leave Home: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album

Remastered Original Mix

“Glad To See You Go”

“Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

“I Remember You”

“Oh Oh I Love Her So”

“Carbona Not Glue”

“Suzy Is A Headbanger”

“Pinhead”

“Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

“Swallow My Pride”

“What’s Your Game”

“California Sun”

“Commando”

40th Anniversary Mix

Sundragon Rough Mixes

“Glad To See You Go” *

“Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment” *

“I Remember You” *

“Oh Oh I Love Her So” *

“Carbona Not Glue” *

“Suzy Is A Headbanger” *

“Pinhead” *

“Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy” *

“Swallow My Pride” *

“What’s Your Game” *

“California Sun” *

“Commando” *

“You’re Gonna Kill That Girl” *

“You Should Have Never Opened That Door” *

“Babysitter” *

Disc Two: 40th Anniversary Extras:

“Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” (Single Version)

“I Don’t Care” (B-Side Version)

“Babysitter” (UK Album Version)

“Glad To See You Go” (BubbleGum Mix) *

“I Remember You” (Instrumental) *

“Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment” (Forest Hills Mix) *

“Oh Oh I Love Her So” (Soda Machine Mix) *

“Carbona Not Glue” (Queens Mix) *

“Suzy Is A Headbanger” (Geek Mix) *

“Pinhead” (Psychedelic Mix) *

“Pinhead” (Oo-Oo-Gabba-UhUh Mix) *

“Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy” (Bowery Mix) *

“Swallow My Pride” (Instrumental) *

“What’s Your Game” (Sane Mix) *

“California Sun” (Instrumental) *

“Commando” (TV Track) *

“You’re Gonna Kill That Girl” (Doo Wop Mix) *

“You Should Have Never Opened That Door” (Mama Mix) *

Disc Three: Live at CBGB’s April 2, 1977

“I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement” *

“Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” *

“Blitzkrieg Bop” *

“Swallow My Pride” *

“Suzy Is A Headbanger” *

“Teenage Lobotomy” *

“53rd & 3rd” *

“Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy” *

“Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” *

“Let’s Dance” *

“Babysitter” *

“Havana Affair” *

“Listen To My Heart” *

“Oh Oh I Love Her So” *

“California Sun” *

“I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You” *

“Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World” *

“Judy Is A Punk” *

“Pinhead” *

LP: 40th Anniversary Mix

* Previously Unreleased

The July 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our exclusive interview with Roger Waters on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Evan Dando, Jason Isbell, Steve Van Zandt and Kevin Morby and we look at shoegazing and the Scottish folk revival. We review The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, U2, Van Morrison and Dan Auerbach. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Can, Richard Dawson, Saint Etienne, Ride, The Unthanks, Songhoy Blues and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.