R.E.M. to release 25th anniversary edition of Automatic For The People

Includes bonus tracks, demos and a live set

R.E.M. have announced details of a 25th anniversary edition of Automatic For The People.

Due November 10 via Craft Recordings, the remastered album will be available in a variety of formats, the most extensive of which is the Deluxe Anniversary Edition, which will feature the album in it’s entirety mixed in Dolby Atmos.

The album comes with previously unreleased material and a full live set recorded at the Athens, GA venue The 40 Watt Club on November 19, 1992.

You can watch a trailer for the album below:

Here’s the tracklisting for the 4-disc Deluxe Edition. The edition is also available as a 2-disc set, featuring discs 1 and 2.

Disc 1 – Automatic For The People

Drive

Try Not to Breathe

The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

Everybody Hurts

New Orleans Instrumental No. 1

Sweetness Follows

Monty Got A Raw Deal

Ignoreland

Star Me Kitten

Man On The Moon

Nightswimming

Find The River

Disc 2 – Live At The 40 Watt Club

Drive

Monty Got A Raw Deal

Everybody Hurts

Man On The Moon

Losing My Religion

Country Feedback

Begin The Begin

Fall On Me

Me In Honey

Finest Worksong

Love Is All Around

Funtime

Radio Free Europe

Disc 3 – Automatic For The People Demos

Drive (demo)

Wake Her Up (demo)

Mike’s Pop Song (demo)

C to D Slide 13 (demo)

Cello Scud (demo)

10K Minimal (demo)

Peter’s New Song (demo)

Eastern 983111 (demo)

Bill’s Acoustic (demo)

Arabic Feedback (demo)

Howler Monkey (demo)

Pakiderm (demo)

Afterthought (demo)

Bazouki Song (demo)

Photograph (demo)

Michael’s Organ (demo)

Pete’s Acoustic Idea (demo)

6-8 Passion & Voc (demo)

Hey Love [Mike voc] (demo)

Devil Rides Backwards (demo)

Disc 4 – Automatic For The People Blu-Ray

Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) mixed in Dolby Atmos

Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: Photograph) Hi-Resolution Audio

Drive (music video)

The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite (music video)

Everybody Hurts (music video)

Man On The Moon (music video)

Nightswimming (music video: British version)

Find The River (music video)

Nightswimming (music video: R version)

Automatic Press Kit

