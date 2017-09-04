Queen announce deluxe reissue of News Of The World

The set includes an ‘alternative’ version of the whole album

Queen have announced details of a deluxe edition of their 1977 album, News Of The World.

It’s due for release on November 17.

The new package includes the original album, plus two further CDs of recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the archives. One is an ‘alternative’ version of the whole album, Raw Sessions.

Among the highlights of Raw Sessions is a different version of “All Dead, All Dead“. The original version featured Brian May on lead vocals, but for the first time the version featuring Freddie Mercury on vocals will be unveiled.

The set also includes a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP, direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes, a 60-page book and new one-hour DVD documentary, Queen: The American Dream, created from backstage material filmed during Queen’s 1977 USA News of the World tour.

The tracklisting for Queen : News of the World – 40th Anniversary Edition is:

VINYL

Side One

We Will Rock You

We Are The Champions

Sheer Heart Attack

All Dead, All Dead

Spread Your Wings

Fight From The Inside

Side Two

Get Down, Make Love

Sleeping On The Sidewalk

Who Needs You

It’s Late

My Melancholy Blues

CD 1: The Original Album (Bob Ludwig 2011 master)

We Will Rock You

We Are The Champions

Sheer Heart Attack

All Dead, All Dead

Spread Your Wings

Fight From The Inside

Get Down, Make Love

Sleeping On The Sidewalk

Who Needs You

It’s Late

My Melancholy Blues

CD2: News Of The World: Raw Sessions

We Will Rock You (Alternative Version)

We Are The Champions (Alternative Version)

Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix)

All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix)

Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take)

Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version)

Get Down, Make Love (Early Take)

Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977)

Who Needs You (Acoustic Take)

It’s Late (Alternative Version)

My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix)

CD3: News Of The World: Bonus Tracks

Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977)

We Will Rock You (BBC Session)

We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session)

Spread Your Wings (BBC Session)

It’s Late (BBC Session)

My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session)

We Will Rock You (Backing Track)

We Are The Champions (Backing Track)

Spread Your Wings (Instrumental)

Fight From The Inside (Instrumental)

Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental)

It’s Late (USA Radio Edit 1978)

Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979)

We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982)

My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977)

Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981)

Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979)

We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen The American Dream

