The Psychedelic Furs announce ‘The Singles Tour’

It begins in September in Glasgow

The Psychedelic Furs have announced details of ‘The Singles Tour’; their first run of UK shows in five years.

The band’s current line-up is headed by brothers Richard and Tim Butler. Expect to hear “Sister Europe”, “Love My Way”, “Heaven”, “The Ghost In You” and “Pretty In Pink”. The band’s last studio album was 1991’s World Outside.

Tour dates are below.

Friday, September 01 – Glasgow O2 Academy

Saturday, September 02 – Leeds O2 Academy

Sunday, September 03 – Manchester O2 Ritz

Tuesday, September 05 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Wednesday, September 06 – Bristol O2 Academy

Thursday, September 07 – Brighton Concorde 2 SOLD OUT

Saturday, September 09 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sunday, September 10 – Oxford O2 Academy

Monday, September 11 – Norwich UEA

