Police confirm the death of Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

The 36-year-old frontman had been missing since Wednesday

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison has died aged 36.

Police confirmed today (May 11) that a body found yesterday evening at Port Edgar Marina near Edinburgh is that of the singer and guitarist. Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

“We are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott,” said his family in a statement. “Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself.

“Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.

He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around.”

They added: “Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you. Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.”

Following the news of Hutchison’s death, fellow musicians – including Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite – paid tribute to the singer on social media.

For help and advice on mental health issues, go here. In the UK, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or through their website here.

