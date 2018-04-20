Pixies announce Come On Pilgrim / Surfer Rosa deluxe edition

They'll also play the albums in full at London's Roundhouse in the autumn

This year is the 30th anniversary of Pixies’ Surfer Rosa. To mark the occasion, the band will release a deluxe edition of the album, paired with their 1987 debut Come On Pilgrim.

Come On Pilgrim… it’s Surfer Rosa will be released by 4AD on August 24.

Pixies have also announced a five-night run of dates at London’s Roundhouse from October 30 – November 3 at which they’ll play Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in full.

Tickets cost £50 including fees and are on sale now from here and here.

