Pink Floyd announce latest vinyl reissue

Pulse is being re-released with a 52-page hardback photo book

Pink Floyd will re-release their 1995 live album Pulse on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl.

Pulse was compiled by James Guthrie, using various performances from the band’s 1994 Division Bell tour across the UK and Europe. The album includes The Dark Side Of The Moon performed in full live, as well as a whole side dedicated to the show’s encore.

The 4-LP set includes four different inner sleeves, each inside individual outer sleeves, plus a 52-page hardback photo book, all encased in a thick card slipcase. “One Of These Days” was included in the LP and cassette version of the album as an additional track.

This 2018 release was remastered from the original tapes by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman. Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, who worked on the original art with the late Hipgnosis co-founder, Storm Thorgerson, recreated the art package.

Pulse will be available from 18 May 2018.

LP1 Side One

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5, 7)

Astronomy Domine

What Do You Want From Me

LP1 Side Two

Learning To Fly

Keep Talking

Coming Back To Life

LP2 Side One

Hey You

A Great Day For Freedom

Sorrow

LP2 Side Two

High Hopes

Another Brick In The Wall (Part Two)

One of These Days

LP3 Side One

The Dark Side Of The Moon

Speak To Me

Breathe (In The Air)

On The Run

Time

LP3 Side Two

The Great Gig In The Sky

Money

LP4 Side One

Us And Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

LP4 Side Two

Encores

Wish You Were Here

Comfortably Numb

Run Like Hell

