Pearl Jam release documentary film and soundtrack

Let’s Play Two is directed by Danny Clinch

Pearl Jam have released the documentary film Let’s Play Two and accompanying soundtrack album.

Directed by photographer Danny Clinch, the film documents the band’s performances at Wrigley Field on August 20 and 22, 2016 during the Chicago Cubs’ World Series championship season.

Let’s Play Two screens in the UK on October 4. You can find all screening details by clicking here.

The soundtrack is released on CD and vinyl.

Tracklisting for the album is:

Low Light

Better Man

Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

Last Exit

Lightning Bolt

Black Red Yellow

Black

Corduroy

Given To Fly

Jeremy

Inside Job

Go

Crazy Mary

Release

Alive

All The Way

I’ve Got A Feeling

