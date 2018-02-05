Paul Simon announces full Farewell Tour

Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin dates added
Following the news of his British Summer Time show in London’s Hyde Park, Paul Simon has announced a full tour of North America and Europe starting in May.
Billed as “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour”, Simon has confirmed it will be his last.
“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he said in a statement. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
The full set of tourdates is as follows:
05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/11 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
Tickets for the Hyde Park show are available here. Tickets for the other UK and European shows go on sale on Thursday (February 8).
