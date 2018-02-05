Paul Simon announces full Farewell Tour

Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin dates added

Following the news of his British Summer Time show in London’s Hyde Park, Paul Simon has announced a full tour of North America and Europe starting in May.

Billed as “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour”, Simon has confirmed it will be his last.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he said in a statement. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

The full set of tourdates is as follows:

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/11 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

Tickets for the Hyde Park show are available here. Tickets for the other UK and European shows go on sale on Thursday (February 8).

