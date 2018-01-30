Paul Simon announces “The Farewell Performance”

He is the final headliner for this year's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

Paul Simon has been revealed as the final headliner for this year’s Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The show – scheduled for Sunday, July 15 – has been billed on promotional materials as “The Farewell Performance“. There has been no further clarification from Simon’s management about whether this is Simon’s last concert in the UK, Europe or worldwide.

Coincidentally, in the current issue of Uncut, Simon’s contemporary Joan Baez has revealed that her forthcoming tour is to be her last.

The additional line up for Simon’s “Farewell Performance” at British Summer Time Hyde Park will include James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt – with more names to be added to the bill.

Tickets for the show begin at £65.00 for general admission. They go on sale to the general public from 9AM on Friday, February 2.

Simon is the latest edition to this year’s line-up for concerts, which also includes The Cure, Roger Waters and Eric Clapton.

