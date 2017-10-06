Paul McCartney’s Archive Collection coming on coloured vinyl

The eight albums will also come as single CD digipak and 180gram black vinyl single LPs

Paul McCartney is to release the eight albums in his Archive Collection as limited edition 180gram colour vinyl.

The reissues come from MPL/Capitol/UMe on November 17.

As well as the limited edition coloured pressings, they will each come as single CD digipak and 180gram black vinyl single LP formats. All vinyl LPs in the Archive Collection will feature a download card and fully restored artwork.

Paul McCartney: McCartney – RED

Paul McCartney: McCartney II – CLEAR

Paul McCartney: Tug Of War – BLUE

Paul McCartney: Pipes Of Peace – SILVER

Paul and Linda McCartney: Ram – YELLOW

Paul McCartney and Wings: Band On The Run – WHITE

Wings: Venus And Mars – RED & YELLOW

Wings: At The Speed Of Sound – ORANGE

