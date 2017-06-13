Paul McCartney once punched Eddie Vedder in the face

"I remember tasting a bit of blood..."

Eddie Vedder has revealed that Paul McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face.

Vedder recalled the incident as he hosted a guest DJ set on SiriusXM’s new Beatles channel on June 12.

The pair were hanging out in a hotel bar in Seattle when McCartney began telling Vedder about a time when he hit a man. McCartney mimed punching someone, but accidentally caught Vedder in the face.

“I remember tasting a bit of blood,” Vedder said, adding that McCartney apologised before finishing his anecdote.

“And I remember when it went away, when the pain subsided and the swelling went down,” he continued. “I kinda missed it.”

You can hear Vedder recall the incident below.

