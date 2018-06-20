Paul McCartney announces new album, Egypt Station

Hear double A-side single "I Don't Know" / "Come On To Me" now

Paul McCartney has announced that his new album, Egypt Station, will be released on September 7 via Capitol.

The follow-up to 2013’s New was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex, and produced by Greg Kurstin (except for one track that was produced by Ryan Tedder).

Two tracks from the album were released today as a double A-side single. Hear “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me” below:

“I liked the words ‘Egypt Station’,” says McCartney in a press release. “It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make… Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

Check out the cover art below:

