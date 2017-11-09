Paul Buckmaster, arranger for David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Elton John, dies aged 71

He also worked with Leonard Cohen, Harry Nilsson and the Grateful Dead

Paul Buckmaster has died aged 71.

As an arranger, Buckmaster worked with David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and many more.

The news of his death was confirmed by management company, McDaniel Entertainment.

Buckmaster’s first credits with Bowie were “Space Oddity” and “Wild-eyed Boy From Freecloud“; they later reunited for Bowie’s incomplete soundtrack to The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Buckmaster’s credits also included “Moonlight Mile” and “Sway” for the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers album, Miles Davis‘ On The Corner and Leonard Cohen‘s Songs Of Love And Hate.

He had a productive relationship with Elton John, working on albums including Elton John, Tumbleweed Connection and Madman Across The Water.

The span of Buckmaster’s work ran from Carly Simon‘s “You’re So Vain” to the Grateful Dead‘s “Terrapin Station”, Guns N’ Roses‘ Chinese Democracy and more recently, Taylor Swift.

