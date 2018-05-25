Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce full European tour

The band will play early Pink Floyd material at six UK dates in September

Following the success of their recent London pub gigs, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a full European tour for September.

Mason formed Saucerful Of Secrets to play early Pink Floyd material. He’s joined in the band by Guy Pratt, Lee Harris, Dom Beken and Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp. You can read more about the project in the new issue of Uncut, on sale now.

The tourdates are as follows:

Sunday 2nd September – Stockholm, Sweden, Circus

Monday 3rd September – Copenhagen, Denmark, Forum Black Box

Tuesday 4th September – Rostock, Germany, Moya

Thursday 6th September – Amsterdam, Holland, Carre

Saturday 8th September – Antwerp, Belgium, Stadsschouwburg

Sunday 9th September – Luxembourg, Den Atelier

Monday 10th September – Paris, France, Olympia

Tuesday 11th September – Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Elektrikhalle

Thursday 13th September – Hamburg, Germany, Laeiszhalle

Saturday 15th September – Stuttgart, Germany, Beethovensaal

Sunday 16th September – Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom

Monday 17th September – Lepzeig, Germany, Haus Auensee

Wednesday 19th September – Vienna, Austria, Stadhalle F

Thursday 20th September – Milan, Italy, Tetro Arcimboldi

Friday 21st September – Zurich, Switzerland, Samsung Hall

Sunday 23rd September – Portsmouth, UK, Guildhall

Monday 24th September – London, UK, Roundhouse

Tuesday 25th September – Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

Thursday 27th September – Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo

Friday 28th September – Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

Saturday 29th September – Nottingham, UK, Royal Concert Hall

Tickets for all the UK dates are on sale now from here.

