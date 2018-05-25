Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce full European tour

The band will play early Pink Floyd material at six UK dates in September
Following the success of their recent London pub gigs, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a full European tour for September.
Mason formed Saucerful Of Secrets to play early Pink Floyd material. He’s joined in the band by Guy Pratt, Lee Harris, Dom Beken and Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp. You can read more about the project in the new issue of Uncut, on sale now.
The tourdates are as follows:
Sunday 2nd September – Stockholm, Sweden, Circus
Monday 3rd September – Copenhagen, Denmark, Forum Black Box
Tuesday 4th September – Rostock, Germany, Moya
Thursday 6th September – Amsterdam, Holland, Carre
Saturday 8th September – Antwerp, Belgium, Stadsschouwburg
Sunday 9th September – Luxembourg, Den Atelier
Monday 10th September – Paris, France, Olympia
Tuesday 11th September – Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Elektrikhalle
Thursday 13th September – Hamburg, Germany, Laeiszhalle
Saturday 15th September – Stuttgart, Germany, Beethovensaal
Sunday 16th September – Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom
Monday 17th September – Lepzeig, Germany, Haus Auensee
Wednesday 19th September – Vienna, Austria, Stadhalle F
Thursday 20th September – Milan, Italy, Tetro Arcimboldi
Friday 21st September – Zurich, Switzerland, Samsung Hall
Sunday 23rd September – Portsmouth, UK, Guildhall
Monday 24th September – London, UK, Roundhouse
Tuesday 25th September – Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall
Thursday 27th September – Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo
Friday 28th September – Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo
Saturday 29th September – Nottingham, UK, Royal Concert Hall
Tickets for all the UK dates are on sale now from here.
