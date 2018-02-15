Nick Cave concert film gets cinema release

Distant Sky - Live In Copenhagen will screen for one night only on April 12

A new Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds concert film will be screened in 500 cinemas around the world for one night only on April 12.

Distant Sky – Live In Copenhagen was captured in October at Denmark’s Royal Arena during the band’s emotional 2017 world tour. It’s directed by David Barnard, whose credits include concert films for the likes of Björk, Gorillaz and Radiohead, and who previously filmed Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on their Abattoir Blues tour.

For the full list of cinemas showing the film along with ticket information, go here.

