Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce Distant Sky live EP

Four-track companion to their recent concert film to be released on September 28

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release a new live EP on September 28 via Bad Seed Ltd.

Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen features four tracks taken from their recent concert film of the same name, filmed at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena in October 2017. The tracklisting is as follows:

Side A:

Jubilee Street

Distant Sky

Side B:

From Her to Eternity

The Mercy Seat

Watch a clip from the film of the band performing “Distant Sky” below:

