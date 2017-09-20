New Order and Peter Hook reach “a full and final settlement”

The bassist announced his departure in 2007

New Order have announced that they have reached “a full and final settlement” in the long running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook.

The band released the following statement:

“The disputes were based upon Hook’s use of various New Order and Joy Division assets on merchandising and in the promotion of shows by his new band, and the amount of money he receives from the use of the name New Order by his former colleagues since 2011.

“The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy.

“With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live.”

Hook has yet to release a statement of his own.

