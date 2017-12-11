Neil Young’s 1953 Buick Roadmaster Skylark sells for £300,000 at auction

His trains went, too

Neil Young‘s collection of classic cars, model trains and gear were auctioned on Saturday, December 9 at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

A portion of proceeds from the auction went to The Bridge School, which Young and his ex-wife Pegi Young co-founded in 1986 for children with severe speech and physical impairments.

Young’s 1953 Buick code 76X Roadmaster Skylark convertible with a steering wheel hub that says, “Customized for Neil Young,” went for $400,000 (£299,230.98), the auction house said on Saturday. A rare 1941 Chrysler Series 28 Windsor Highlander 2-Door 3-Person Coupe, which was once owned by Steve McQueen according to Young, that sold for $35,200 (£26,332.33).

Young, a model train enthusiast for decades, offered more than 230 pieces from his collection of Lionel trains, including a custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive that sold for $10,000 (£7,480.77).

Of the musical gear, a 1977 Martin D-19 acoustic 6-string guitar played by Young on “Goin’ Back” and “Human Highway” on the 1978 Comes A Time album and on “Lost in Space” from 1980’s Hawks & Doves, sold for $43,750 (£32,728.39) well above its original estimate $2,000 – $3,000.

The January 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. We also celebrate the best of the last 12 months with our Ultimate Review Of 2017 – featuring the best albums, reissues, films and books of the year. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples and more. Our free 15 track-CD celebrates the best music from 2017.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.