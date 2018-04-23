Neil Young teases new Crazy Horse shows

Poster suggests gigs booked in Fresno on May 1 and 2

A new post on Neil Young Archives suggests that Neil Young & Crazy Horse are back in the saddle.

A poster in the style of a flight-case stencil features the words: NYCH, May 1+2, Fresno

“The horse is out again!” proclaims the accompanying text. “Galloping across California’s great San Joaquin valley with Fresno as the destination… NYCH presale at NYA, home of the horse.”

As yet however, there is no ticket sale link, nor any indication of further shows. Young hasn’t played with Crazy Horse since 2014.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.