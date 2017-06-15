Neil Young steps down from hosting Bridge School Benefit concerts

Young cites "personal decisions" for bowing out

Neil Young is to stop hosting the annual Bridge School Benefit concerts.

Young conceived the event with his ex-wife, Pegi Young; the former couple also announced that the concert will not take place this year.

Young explained his decision to step down in a message on the Bridge School website:

“Although I will continue in fund raising efforts, for personal reasons beginning this year I will no longer be hosting The Bridge School Concert. I wish everyone the best as the school heads into the future. My heart is with each and every child we have had the honor to serve and those we will continue to serve, and your parents, siblings, and extended families. Thanks to you all for the honor of serving such a great mission. Thanks to my incredible son Ben Young for being there at my side throughout these many Bridge School years. I love you buddy. The Bridge School would not have been possible without you.”

The deluxe, expanded edition of our Neil Young: The Ultimate Music Guide is now available to buy online; click here for more information

Pegi Young also wrote: “Because our mission is of such great importance to so many, we proceed onward with optimism into the future. Stay tuned for updates as we begin to shape what the next steps will be in reaching our endowment goals.

“On behalf of the Bridge School family, I wish to thank you again from the bottom of my heart for your love and support as we work to bring opportunities and “participation through communication” to our student population here at home and around the world.”

The first Bridge School Benefit took place in 1986 where the performers included Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Nils Lofgren, Don Henley, Tom Petty, Robin Williams and Bruce Springsteen.

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.