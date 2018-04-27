Neil Young reveals details of further Crazy Horse shows

Jonathan Richman will support in Fresno and Bakersfield next week

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have added a third show in Fresno next week. They will now play the city’s Warnors Theatre on May 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets are available here.

They’ll also play Bakersfield’s Fox Theater on May 5 and 6. For pre-sale tickets and info, go here.

Writing on Neil Young Archives, Young confirmed that the Crazy Horse line-up for these shows will consist of Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren, but no Frank ‘Poncho’ Sampedro. “Life is an unfolding saga,” he said. “A few months back we started talking about playing some remote clubs and getting our feet wet again. Poncho is unable to join us right now but we all hope he will be back. Now Nils is with us again!”

Young added: “We are stoked to be playing all of our songs again! I have no new ones but maybe tomorrow they will come. They always do and I am so thankful for that. Come and see us as we approach our 50th year as a band. I think it will be the beginning of another beautiful chapter in our long, enriching and life changing Crazy Horse story.”

Jonathan Richman will support on all dates.

