Watch the video for Neil Young’s new song, “Children Of Destiny”

He's recorded with Promise Of The Real

Neil Young has released a new song, “Children Of Destiny“.

You can watch the video below:

The track is available to buy from Amazon and other digital services and stream of Spotify.

According to several Instagram post, part of the track appears to have been worked on at Capitol Studios earlier this month [June 2017] with Storeytone arranger Chris Walden.

Hung out with @NeilYoung today! Some of my coworkers got to sing background vocals on a new song, so awesome! #NeilYoung #CapitolRecords #CapitolStudios #StudioA A post shared by ToneZone (@reverendtonezone) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Some days are just more rock n roll than others! #neilyoung A post shared by jenniflute (@jenniflute) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.