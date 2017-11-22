Neil Young to play intimate acoustic show, Somewhere In Canada

The show coincides with the release of his new album, The Visitor

Neil Young is to play an intimate, acoustic show from an as yet-unknown location in Canada.

Called Somewhere In Canada, the show will take place on December 1 and will be directed by Daryl Hannah.

It will be live streamed in Canada on CTV.ca and iHeartRadio’s Secret Sessions and worldwide on Facebook.

Young first broke news of the event on his social media on November 19.

Intriguingly, the setlist pictured contains four songs from Harvest Moon, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is being reissued in North America for Record Store Day’s Black Friday.

December 1 also coincides with the release of Young’s new studio album, The Visitor, and marks the launch of Young’s online Archives.

