Neil Young to auction guitars, cars, model trains and more

The bidding starts on December 9, 2017

Neil Young is putting up for auction a huge trove of personal possessions.

These include his collection of model trains, classic cars, guitars, recording gear, clothing and memorabilia.

“Collecting all of these items have been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life,” said Young. “Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”

The auction takes place on December 9 at Julien’s Auctions, Los Angeles.

If it’s gear you’re after, the auction includes a 1935 Martin F-7 acoustic guitar (estimate: $6,000-$8,000), a 1965 Gibson ES-345 left handed electric guitar (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), a 1999 Gretsch White Falcon SS (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), sixteen Universal Audio 610 preamp console modules (estimate: $8,000-$10,000) and two Studer A800 Mark III Master recorders known as ‘The Twins’ from Young’s studio (estimate: $10,000-$12,000).

Meanwhile, the car listings contain a 1948 Buick Roadmaster Hearse (estimate: $8,000-$10,000), a 1953 Buick Roadmaster code 76X Skylark Convertible Buick’s 50th anniversary special edition (estimate: $200,000-$300,000) and a 1941 Chrysler Series 28 Windsor Highlander 2-Door 3-Person Coupe (estimate: $15,000-$20,000).

Highlights from the model trains collection include the Lionel 773 New York Central Hudson Factory Prototype locomotive ($10,000-$20,000), the Lionel Western Pacific “1954” Blue Feather Boxcar Factory Prototype (estimate: $5,000-$10,000) and the Lionel Santa Fe “Clear Shell” F-3 locomotive (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

You can find the full catalogue at Julien’s website.

The catalogue will also be on display from Monday, December 4 to Saturday, December 9 at the auction house on 805 North La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90069.

The January 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. We also celebrate the best of the last 12 months with our Ultimate Review Of 2017 – featuring the best albums, reissues, films and books of the year. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples and more. Our free 15 track-CD celebrates the best music from 2017.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.