Neil Young announces new album The Visitor; shares track, “Already Great”

He's back with Promise Of The Real
Neil Young is to release a new album in December.
Pitchfork reports that The Visitor is the latest team-up between Young and the Promise Of The Real.
Young and Promise of the Real worked together on the 2015 album The Monsanto Years and then the 2016 live album, EARTH.
Earlier this year, Young and Promise of the Real also released a one-off single called “Children Of Destiny”.
Here’s the first song off the new album, “Already Great”.
The tracklisting for The Visitor is:
Already Great
Fly By Night Deal
Almost Always
Stand Tall
Change of Heart
Carnival
Diggin’ a Hole
Children of Destiny
When Bad Got Good
Forever
