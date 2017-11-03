Neil Young announces new album The Visitor; shares track, “Already Great”

He's back with Promise Of The Real

Neil Young is to release a new album in December.

Pitchfork reports that The Visitor is the latest team-up between Young and the Promise Of The Real.

Young and Promise of the Real worked together on the 2015 album The Monsanto Years and then the 2016 live album, EARTH.

Earlier this year, Young and Promise of the Real also released a one-off single called “Children Of Destiny”.

Here’s the first song off the new album, “Already Great”.

The tracklisting for The Visitor is:

Already Great

Fly By Night Deal

Almost Always

Stand Tall

Change of Heart

Carnival

Diggin’ a Hole

Children of Destiny

When Bad Got Good

Forever

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.