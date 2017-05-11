The National announce new album; share new song, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

Their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, is out September 8
The National have announced details of their new studio album.
Sleep Well Beast will be released by 4AD on September 8.
The record – their seventh – was produced by member Aaron Dessner with co-production by Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger. The album was mixed by Peter Katis and recorded at Aaron Dessner’s Hudson Valley, New York studio, Long Pond.
The tracklisting for the album is:
Nobody Else Will Be There
Day I Die
Walk It Back
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
Born to Beg
Turtleneck
Empire Line
I’ll Still Destroy You
Guilty Party
Carin at the Liquor Store
Dark Side of the Gym
Sleep Well Beast
The band have shared a video for “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness“, which you can watch below:
The band have also plotted a world tour, which begins in June at the Glastonbury Festival. You can see the full run of tour dates below.
23-25/06/17 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK
12/08/17 – HAVEN Festival – Copenhagen, DENMARK
16/09/17 – Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour – Cork, IRELAND
17/09/17 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND
18/09/17 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND
20/09/17 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK
21/09/17 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK
22/09/17 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
23/09/17 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
25/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
26/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
27/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
28/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
05/10/17 – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA, USA
06/10/17 – Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY, USA
11/10/17 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA, USA
12/10/17 – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA, USA
14/10/17 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA, USA
21/10/17 – Elbphilharmonie – Hamburg, GERMANY
23/10/17 – Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY
24/10/17 – Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY
25/10/17 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS
28/10/17 – Coliseum – Lisbon, PORTUGAL
30/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts – Brussels, BELGIUM
31/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts – Brussels, BELGIUM
02-04/11/17 – Pitchfork Paris, Paris, FRANCE
04/11/17 – Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN
05/11/17 – Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN
06/11/17 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY
07/11/17 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY
27/11/17 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR, USA
28/11/17 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA
29/11/17 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA
01/12/17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA
02/12/17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA
04/12/17 – Verizon Hall – Philadelphia, PA, USA
07/12/17 – Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA
08/12/17 – Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA
09/12/17 – Sony Centre – Toronto ON, CANADA
10/12/17 – Hamilton Place Theatre – Hamilton ON, CANADA
12/12/17 – Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL, USA
13/12/17 – Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL, USA
