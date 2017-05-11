The National announce new album; share new song, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

Their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, is out September 8

The National have announced details of their new studio album.

Sleep Well Beast will be released by 4AD on September 8.

The record – their seventh – was produced by member Aaron Dessner with co-production by Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger. The album was mixed by Peter Katis and recorded at Aaron Dessner’s Hudson Valley, New York studio, Long Pond.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Nobody Else Will Be There

Day I Die

Walk It Back

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Born to Beg

Turtleneck

Empire Line

I’ll Still Destroy You

Guilty Party

Carin at the Liquor Store

Dark Side of the Gym

Sleep Well Beast

The band have shared a video for “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness“, which you can watch below:

The band have also plotted a world tour, which begins in June at the Glastonbury Festival. You can see the full run of tour dates below.

23-25/06/17 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

12/08/17 – HAVEN Festival – Copenhagen, DENMARK

16/09/17 – Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour – Cork, IRELAND

17/09/17 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND

18/09/17 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND

20/09/17 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK

21/09/17 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK

22/09/17 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

23/09/17 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

25/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

26/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

27/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

28/09/17 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

05/10/17 – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA, USA

06/10/17 – Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY, USA

11/10/17 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA, USA

12/10/17 – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA, USA

14/10/17 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA, USA

21/10/17 – Elbphilharmonie – Hamburg, GERMANY

23/10/17 – Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY

24/10/17 – Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY

25/10/17 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS

28/10/17 – Coliseum – Lisbon, PORTUGAL

30/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts – Brussels, BELGIUM

31/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts – Brussels, BELGIUM

02-04/11/17 – Pitchfork Paris, Paris, FRANCE

04/11/17 – Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN

05/11/17 – Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN

06/11/17 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY

07/11/17 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY

27/11/17 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR, USA

28/11/17 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA

29/11/17 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, USA

01/12/17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA

02/12/17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA

04/12/17 – Verizon Hall – Philadelphia, PA, USA

07/12/17 – Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA

08/12/17 – Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA

09/12/17 – Sony Centre – Toronto ON, CANADA

10/12/17 – Hamilton Place Theatre – Hamilton ON, CANADA

12/12/17 – Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL, USA

13/12/17 – Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL, USA

