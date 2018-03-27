Natalie Merchant announces UK tour

Singer to play "intimate and historic venues" in July

Natalie Merchant has announced a UK tour for July, taking in “intimate and historic venues” outside the major cities.

She will be joined by her longtime guitarist Erik Della Penna to perform material from her 35-year career with 10,000 Maniacs and as a solo artist.

“There’s so much of Britain I’ve never seen,” says Merchant. “I expect this summer’s tour will satisfy my desire to explore those historic and scenic regions while meeting up with my fans who live there.” Full dates are below:

Fri Jul 13 St Ives, St Ives Guildhall

Sat Jul 14 Exeter, Exeter Phoenix

Mon Jul 16 Bath, Komedia

Tue Jul 17 Cheltenham, Pittville Pump Room

Wed Jul 18 Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

Fri Jul 20 Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

Tue Jul 24 Ilkley, King’s Hall

Wed Jul 25 Buxton, Opera House

Fri Jul 27 Brighton, St Georges Church

Sat Jul 28 Cambridge, Emmanuel United Reformed Church

Mon Jul 30 Oxford, St John The Evangelist

Tickets will be available here and here from 10am on Thursday (March 29).

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.