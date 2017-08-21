My Name Is Prince exhibition announced

The 21-day retrospective arrives in London this October

A new retrospective exhibition about Prince will open in London on October 27.

My Name Is Prince is due to run for 21 days at The O2 – mirroring the number of concerts he played at the venue in 2007.

The exhibition will showcase hundreds of never before seen artefacts, including instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics. These include costumes from the Purple Rain tour, the Gibson L65 guitar that Prince used for television debut on American Bandstand in 1980 and a diamond studded cane from 2015.

Says Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, “I love every item included within the exhibition… I love the cane and the glasses. I love the guitars. I love love love the clothes, and the shoes! Every single piece that he keeps over the years becomes my favourite. That’s what we’re allowing people to do, see Prince up close. We’ve seen for years Prince on stage and on television and now we get to see him up close.

“This is the first time we’ve taken any items out of Paisley Park. When I heard about the idea I was so excited because since he’s past people come to the house and things like that. But to actually be able to go where people live that maybe can’t afford to come over to Paisley Park in the States. I’m so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 25 August at 9am. You can find more information by clicking here.

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.