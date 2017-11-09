How much would you pay for one of Bob Dylan’s guitars?

It's Bob's 1963 Martin D-28

Bob Dylan’s 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar is going up for auction.

Heritage Auctions will host the auction on November 11 in Dallas, Texas.

Dylan played the guitar for more than a decade and through his entire set at George Harrison’s historic 1971 Concert For Bangladesh. Only the second known Dylan guitar to go to auction, the acoustic is expected sell for $300,000.

The guitar was owned by Larry Cragg, who served as Dylan’s guitar tech. Dylan sold Cragg the guitar in 1977 for $500.00.

“It was one of his favorite instruments,” said Cragg. “It’s been a pleasure owning this incredible piece of music history, but the time is right for it to find a new owner who will appreciate it as much as Bob and I did.”

