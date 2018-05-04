Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to guest on Buddy Guy’s new album

Jeff Beck also features on The Blues Is Alive And Well, out June 15

81-year-old blues veteran Buddy Guy will release a brand new album, The Blues Is Alive And Well, on June 15.

The follow-up to 2015’s Born To Play Guitar, it features guest appearances by Mick Jagger on “You Did The Crime” and Keith Richards and Jeff Beck on “Cognac”.

The full tracklisting for The Blues Is Alive And Well is as follows:

01 A Few Good Years

02 Guilty As Charged

03 Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

04 The Blues Is Alive And Well

05 Bad Day

06 Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

07 Whiskey For Sale

08 You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

09 Old Fashioned

10 When My Day Comes

11 Nine Below Zero

12 Ooh Daddy

13 Somebody Up There

14 End Of The Line

Buddy Guy continues to tour extensively, see his full 2018 schedule here.

