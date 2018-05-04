Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to guest on Buddy Guy’s new album

Jeff Beck also features on The Blues Is Alive And Well, out June 15
81-year-old blues veteran Buddy Guy will release a brand new album, The Blues Is Alive And Well, on June 15.
The follow-up to 2015’s Born To Play Guitar, it features guest appearances by Mick Jagger on “You Did The Crime” and Keith Richards and Jeff Beck on “Cognac”.
The full tracklisting for The Blues Is Alive And Well is as follows:
01 A Few Good Years
02 Guilty As Charged
03 Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)
04 The Blues Is Alive And Well
05 Bad Day
06 Blue No More (featuring James Bay)
07 Whiskey For Sale
08 You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)
09 Old Fashioned
10 When My Day Comes
11 Nine Below Zero
12 Ooh Daddy
13 Somebody Up There
14 End Of The Line
Buddy Guy continues to tour extensively, see his full 2018 schedule here.
