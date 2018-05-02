MC50 announce Kick Out The Jams UK tour dates

Wayne Kramer's new MC5 line-up – now featuring Don Was! – to play four shows in November

Wayne Kramer’s new version of MC5, assembled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s incendiary debut album Kick Out The Jams, will play four UK dates in November.

MC50 have expanded their line-up to include Don Was on bass and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron on drums, as well as Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King’s X) and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla).

Their full European tour dates are as follows:

08 Jun – Denmark, Northside Festival, Aarhus

22 Jun – Spain, Askena Festival, Vitoria

20 Jun – Sweden, Liseberg Amusement Park Series

06 Jul – Belgium, Sjock Festival, Gierle

09 Nov – UK, Bristol Academy

10 Nov – UK, Glasgow ABC

11 Nov – UK, Manchester Albert Hall

12 Nov – UK, London Shepherds Bush Empire

14 Nov – France, Paris Elysee Montmartre

15 Nov – France, Montpellier Rockstore

21 Nov – Italy, Milan Alcatraz

22 Nov – Switzerland, Zurich Komplex

23 Nov – Germany, Munich Neue Theatrefabrik

25 Nov – Austria, Vienna Flex

27 Nov – Germany, Cologne Gloria

28 Nov – Germany, Berlin Columbia Halle

29 Nov – Germany, Hamburg Fabrik

30 Nov – Holland, Alkmaar Victory

01 Dec – Belgium, Antwerp Trix

O2 pre-sale and MC50 pre-sale for the UK shows is already open. AEG pre-sale starts tomorrow (May 3) at 9am. Tickets go on general sale here at 9am on Friday (May 4).

Speaking about his new band in the current issue of Uncut, Kramer said: “We had to improvise to see if we could play together organically. Then the songs become a joy… This isn’t going to be a laid-back gig.”

To read more about MC5 and MC50, pick up the June 2018 issue of Uncut, on sale now.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.