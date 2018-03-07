MC5 announce Kick Out The Jams 50th anniversary tour

Wayne Kramer will be joined by members of Fugazi and Soundgarden

MC5 have announced a world tour this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their incendiary debut album Kick Out The Jams.

Wayne Kramer will lead a group he’s dubbed MC50, featuring Kim Thayil (Soundgarden) on guitar, Brendan Canty (Fugazi) on drums, Dug Pinnick (King’s X) on bass and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla) on vocals. MC5’s original drummer Dennis Thompson will also join for select dates.

The band will play Kick Out The Jams in its entirety, followed by an encore of other MC5 material.

Full tour dates are yet to be announced, but MC5/MC50 will play a number of European festivals before concluding at the Fillmore Detroit on October 27 – exactly 50 years to the week after Kick Out The Jams was recorded at the same city’s Grande Ballroom.

Wayne Kramer has also revealed that his memoir is due year. The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities will be published by Da Capo Press on August 14.

