Mary Margaret O’Hara to play rare live show

She is due to appear at Le Guess Who? festival in the Netherlands
Mary Margaret O’Hara is due to make a rare live appearance at this year’s Le Guess Who? festival in the Netherlands.
The Canadian singer-songwriter will play a full set as part of a program curated by Perfume Genius for the festival.
O’Hara is among the latest names confirmed for the festival, which takes place between November 9 – 12 in Utrecht.
Other additions include The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda performed by the Sai Anantam Ashram Singers, Thurston Moore Group, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, Kevin Morby and Jesca Hoop.
Previously announced for Le Guess Who? are programs curated by Perfume Genius, James Holden, Grouper, Shabazz Palaces, Jerusalem In My Heart and Han Bennink.
All curators will perform at the festival, as well as artists including Pharoah Sanders, William Basinski, GAS, Jenny Hval, tUnE-yArDs, Sun Kil Moon, Weyes Blood and more.
The full line-up for Le Guess Who? 2017 can be found by clicking here.
The full list of newly announced artists is:
The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda performed by the Sai Anantam Ashram Singers
Mary Margaret O’Hara
Thurston Moore Group
Kevin Morby
Sevdaliza
Stella Chiweshe
John Maus
Moon Duo
Black Lips
METZ
Sudan Archives
K Á R Y Y N
Avey Tare
Dälek
Juana Molina
Jesca Hoop
Ibaaku
Luka Productions
Essaie Pas
Farai
Aquaserge
Nicole Beutler presents ‘7: Triple Moon’
Big|Brave
Midnight Sister
Nobody (Willis Earl Beal)
Love Theme
Kane Strang
Flohio
Sekou Kouyate
Circuit
Yat-Kha
Vampilia
Violent Magic Orchestra
Madensuyu
Den Sorte Skole
Muddersten
Altin Gün
Insecure Men
Brian Case
H. Hawkline
Steven Warwick
Champagne Superchillin
12-Hour Drone
Surajit Das
R. De Selby
Innerwoud
Martijn Comes
Orphax
Thisquietarmy
Ben Shemie
Lea Bertucci
Yann Gourdon
Ellen Arkbro
Jessica Moss
Big|Brave
The Star Pillow
Ben Bertrand
Leo Svirksy
Roy Montgomery
Hellvete
Ashtoreth
Veni Om
The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.