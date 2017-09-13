Mary Margaret O’Hara to play rare live show

She is due to appear at Le Guess Who? festival in the Netherlands

Mary Margaret O’Hara is due to make a rare live appearance at this year’s Le Guess Who? festival in the Netherlands.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will play a full set as part of a program curated by Perfume Genius for the festival.

O’Hara is among the latest names confirmed for the festival, which takes place between November 9 – 12 in Utrecht.

Other additions include The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda performed by the Sai Anantam Ashram Singers, Thurston Moore Group, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, Kevin Morby and Jesca Hoop.

Previously announced for Le Guess Who? are programs curated by Perfume Genius, James Holden, Grouper, Shabazz Palaces, Jerusalem In My Heart and Han Bennink.

All curators will perform at the festival, as well as artists including Pharoah Sanders, William Basinski, GAS, Jenny Hval, tUnE-yArDs, Sun Kil Moon, Weyes Blood and more.

The full list of newly announced artists is:

The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda performed by the Sai Anantam Ashram Singers

Mary Margaret O’Hara

Thurston Moore Group

Kevin Morby

Sevdaliza

Stella Chiweshe

John Maus

Moon Duo

Black Lips

METZ

Sudan Archives

K Á R Y Y N

Avey Tare

Dälek

Juana Molina

Jesca Hoop

Ibaaku

Luka Productions

Essaie Pas

Farai

Aquaserge

Nicole Beutler presents ‘7: Triple Moon’

Big|Brave

Midnight Sister

Nobody (Willis Earl Beal)

Love Theme

Kane Strang

Flohio

Sekou Kouyate

Circuit

Yat-Kha

Vampilia

Violent Magic Orchestra

Madensuyu

Den Sorte Skole

Muddersten

Altin Gün

Insecure Men

Brian Case

H. Hawkline

Steven Warwick

Champagne Superchillin

12-Hour Drone

Surajit Das

R. De Selby

Innerwoud

Martijn Comes

Orphax

Thisquietarmy

Ben Shemie

Lea Bertucci

Yann Gourdon

Ellen Arkbro

Jessica Moss

The Star Pillow

Ben Bertrand

Leo Svirksy

Roy Montgomery

Hellvete

Ashtoreth

Veni Om

