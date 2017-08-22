Lucinda Williams re-records Sweet Old World for 25th anniversary edition

This Sweet Old World is due October 20

Lucinda Williams will release This Sweet Old World on October 20.

This is a re-recording of her 1992 album, Sweet Old World, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release.

The album has been produced by Williams and Tom Overby, and features her current touring/studio band – guitarist Stuart Mathis, bassist David Sutton, and drummer Butch Norton.

“Everything’s different now,” says Williams “It’s a different band, it’s a different studio, my voice is different. It’s like a new album.”

Besides re-recording the entire studio album, Williams and her band chose to re-record the four tracks that were not included on the original release. This Sweet Old World features new versions of “Factory Blues” “Dark Side of Life”, John Anderson’s “Wild and Blue” and the John Leventhal/Jim Lauderdale penned “What You Don’t Know”.

Williams plays the following live dates in September:

Fri 1: Wiltshire, End of the Road Festival

Sun 3: London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Mon 4: Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

This Sweet World full tracklisting below:

Six Blocks Away

Prove My Love

Something About What Happens When We Talk

Memphis Pearl

Sidewalks Of The City

Sweet Old World

Little Angel Little Brother

Pineola

Lines Around Your Eyes

Drivin Down A Dead End Street

Hot Blood

Which Will

Factory Blues

What You Don’t Don’t Know

Wild And Blue

Dark Side of Life

