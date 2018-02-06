Love’s Forever Changes repackaged for 50th anniversary

Multi-format box set to include rare and unreleased material

50 years ago this week, Love‘s epochal Forever Changes LP was released in the UK.

To mark the occasion, Rhino have announced that a special 50th Anniversary Edition of the album will be issued on April 6.

The box set contains four CDs, two DVDs and a vinyl disc, all housed in an illustrated 12” x 12” hardbound book. It includes the CD debut of a remastered version of Forever Changes made by original co-producer and engineer Bruce Botnick, as well as the first-ever release of the mono version on CD. Also included are alternate mixes of the album, as well as a selection of rare and unreleased singles and studio outtakes.

The vinyl disc contains Botnick’s stereo remaster of the original album, while the DVD includes a 24/96 stereo mix. Also featured is “Your Mind And We Belong Together”, a rare Love promotional video directed by Elektra producer Mark Abramson that was originally released in 1968.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Alone Again Or”

2. “A House Is Not A Motel”

3. “Andmoreagain”

4. “The Daily Planet”

5. “Old Man”

6. “The Red Telephone”

7. “Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale”

8. “Live And Let Live”

9. “The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This”

10. “Bummer In The Summer”

11. “You Set The Scene”

Disc Two: Mono Mix

Disc Three: Alternate Mix

1. “Alone Again Or”

2. “A House Is Not A Motel”

3. “Andmoreagain”

4. “The Daily Planet”

5. “Old Man”

6. “The Red Telephone”

7. “Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale”

8. “Live And Let Live”

9. “The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This”

10. “Bummer In The Summer”

11. “You Set The Scene”

12. “Wonder People (I Do Wonder)” – Outtake – Alternate Mix

Disc Four: Singles and Outtakes

1. “Wonder People (I Do Wonder)”

2. “Alone Again Or” – Single Version

3. “A House Is Not A Motel” – Single Version

4. “Hummingbirds” – Demo

5. “A House Is Not A Motel” – Backing Track

6. “Andmoreagain” – Alternate Electric Backing Track

7. “The Red Telephone” – Tracking Sessions Highlights

8. “Wooly Bully” – Outtake

9. “Live and Let Live” – Backing Track *

10. “Wonder People (I Do Wonder)” – Outtake, Backing Track *

11. “Your Mind And We Belong Together” – Tracking Sessions Highlights

12. “Your Mind And We Belong Together”

13. “Laughing Stock”

14. “Alone Again Or” – Mono Single Remix

DVD: 24/96 Stereo Mix

1. “Alone Again Or”

2. “A House Is Not A Motel”

3. “Andmoreagain”

4. “The Daily Planet”

5. “Old Man”

6. “The Red Telephone”

7. “Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale”

8. “Live And Let Live”

9. “The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This”

10. “Bummer In The Summer”

11. “You Set The Scene”

12. “Your Mind And We Belong Together” – Video

LP: Original Album

Side One

1. “Alone Again Or”

2. “A House Is Not A Motel”

3. “Andmoreagain”

4. “The Daily Planet”

5. “Old Man”

6. “The Red Telephone”

Side Two

1. “Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale”

2. “Live And Let Live”

3. “The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This”

4. “Bummer In The Summer”

5. “You Set The Scene”

* Previously unreleased

